Marsh went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Marsh, who came into the day with two homers in his first 21 games, opened the scoring with a solo shot off Edward Cabrera in the second inning before adding a second long ball in the seventh. Marsh has been swinging the bat well of late, going 12-for-32 (.375) over his last nine games. His slash line is up to .300/.329/.500 with 14 RBI, 10 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 85 plate appearances this season.