Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Remaining on bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh (illness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
The 27-year-old was held out of Monday's starting nine due to an illness and will sit for a second straight game, though he may have been on the bench regardless Tuesday since lefty Sean Manaea is pitching for New York. Weston Wilson is receiving a start in left field in Marsh's stead.
