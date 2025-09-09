default-cbs-image
Marsh (illness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

The 27-year-old was held out of Monday's starting nine due to an illness and will sit for a second straight game, though he may have been on the bench regardless Tuesday since lefty Sean Manaea is pitching for New York. Weston Wilson is receiving a start in left field in Marsh's stead.

