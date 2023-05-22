site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Marsh is not in the Phillies' lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Arizona is throwing left-hander Tommy Henry, so Marsh will take a seat in favor of the right-handed hitting Daulton Guthrie. Marsh is in a dreadful 1-for-24 slump at the plate.
