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Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Snaps long homer skid

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marsh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-7 win over the Dodgers.

Marsh ended a lengthy homer drought, last leaving the yard July 1 versus Pittsburgh. Although he's gone just 9-for-55 (.164) with a pair of solo shots during the month of July, the outfielder is still maintaining strong season numbers. Through 380 plate appearances, Marsh is slashing .293/.332/.482 with 16 big flies, 47 RBI, eight stolen bases and 53 runs scored and should remain locked into the heart of Philadelphia's batting order.

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