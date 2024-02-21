Marsh (knee) said Wednesday that he's been cleared for jogging, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Resuming light running work represents Marsh's first meaningful step forward in his recovery from the left knee scope he underwent earlier this month. He's expected to require 3-to-4 weeks to make a full recovery from the procedure, and while the Phillies anticipate that Marsh will be ready for Opening Day, he's unlikely to be cleared for game action until late in the Grapefruit League schedule. When healthy, Marsh is projected to handle the strong side of a platoon in left field with Whit Merrifield, though full-time roles would likely be opened up for both Merrifield and center fielder Johan Rojas if Marsh hits a snag in his recovery and is forced to begin the season on the injured list.