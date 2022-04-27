Harper went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a stolen base in a 10-3 win Tuesday over the Rockies.

Harper singled and stole second base in the first inning and doubled and scored in the sixth. It was the ninth consecutive game he served as the designated hitter as he continues to deal with an elbow injury. The two-time National League Most Valuable Player has recorded an extra-base hit in four of his last five games and is hitting .325/.349/.575 over his last 10 contests.