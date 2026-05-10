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Harper (migraine) will start at first base and bat third in Sunday's game against the Rockies, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper developed a migraine early in Saturday's 9-3 win, prompting the Phillies to pull him from the contest before he made a plate appearance. The 33-year-old appears to have recovered well overnight and has been given the green light to play in the series finale.

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