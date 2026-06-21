Phillies' Bryce Harper: Hits for cycle in rout

Harper went 4-for-5 with a single, a double, a triple, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-3 win over the Mets.

Harper opened the scoring with a solo homer in the first inning and later delivered his first career cycle with a triple in the fifth. It was a much needed effort for the 33-year-old, who entered the contest just 1-for-22 over his previous seven games. For the season, he's slashing .259/.367/.506 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 50 runs scored and five steals across 316 plate appearances.