Harper (elbow) will learn first base in an attempt to return to the field sooner, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

With Rhys Hoskins out for the season and Darick Hall slated to miss at least two months, putting Harper at first base would be very beneficial in solving the Phillies' depth issues at first. However, Harper's new position doesn't affect his timetable for returning to Philadelphia's lineup, as he will be cleared to serve as Philly's designated hitter before getting cleared to throw and play in the outfield.