The Phillies could activate Harper (thumb) from the 60-day injured list Thursday or Friday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

When Harper was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the expectation was that he would remain in the minors through the weekend while working to regain his timing at the plate following a two-month layoff from game action. However, he's looked more than ready to rejoin the Phillies based on how he's performed in his first two games at Lehigh Valley, as he's produced four extra-base hits (two home runs and two doubles) while striking out just once in 10 plate appearances. Since the Phillies have already seemed to rule out the possibility of Harper playing the outfield this season after he recently ended his throwing program when he experienced soreness in his sprained right elbow, the 29-year-old likely won't get much benefit from playing full games in the minors now that he's seemingly already dialed in at the plate. His potential return in the next day or two would provide a major lift for a Phillies squad that currently has a hold on one of the National League's three available wild-card spots.