Harper went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

Harper smashed a big 445-foot solo blast in the fifth inning to tie the score 4-4. It snapped a 10-game skid without a long ball for the slugger and marked just his second RBI over his past 11 games. Despite the recent lack of production, Harper has put up an excellent .347/.437/.547 slash line on the campaign.