Harper (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Harper is expected to appear in Triple-A games through Saturday before resting Sunday. If he feels good throughout his rehab assignment, it's possible that he'll be cleared to rejoin the Phillies as early as Aug. 29, when the team begins a three-game series in Arizona. Before he underwent surgery on his left thumb in late June, Harper hadn't made a start in the outfield since April 16 while recovering from a UCL sprain in his right elbow. He had his throwing program shut down earlier this month after experiencing renewed soreness in his elbow, so he's expected to serve exclusively as a designated hitter for the Phillies when he eventually comes off the 60-day injured list.