Harper (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The 30-year-old was hit by a pitch in the right elbow Saturday and won't play in Philadelphia's final game before the All-Star break, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury as X-rays came back negative. Harper had an underwhelming first half in his return from Tommy John surgery, finishing with a .786 OPS and just three homers in 56 games. He'll have a nearly a full week to rest up his elbow before the Phillies return to action Friday versus the Padres.