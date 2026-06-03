Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Slugs 14th homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

The veteran slugger got the Phillies on the board by taking Randy Vasquez deep in the fourth inning before crossing the plate with the winning run on an Alec Bohm double-play grounder in the sixth. Harper has just three hits in his last eight games but two of them have left the yard, and on the season he's slashing .262/.363/.519 with 14 homers, four steals, 36 runs and 36 RBI in 60 contests.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!