Phillies' Bryce Harper: Smashes 22nd homer

Harper went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-7 loss to Miami.

Harper launched just his second homer of the month of July on Monday. He's struggled at the plate overall lately, hitting just .190 with the aforementioned two long balls, six doubles and nine RBI over his last 75 at-bats. That said, the All-Star first baseman is still maintaining strong season figures despite the slump, slashing .252/.359/.491 with 22 big flies, 63 RBI, six stolen bases and 64 runs scored across 451 plate appearances.