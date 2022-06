Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

After sitting out the last three games with a hand injury, Harper returned and demonstrated that his legs were still 100 percent. The 29-year-old is on his way to another MVP-caliber campaign, slashing .326/.392/.618 through 61 games with 15 homers, nine steals, 48 runs and 48 RBI.