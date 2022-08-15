Harper (thumb) took 60 swings Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
A few of Harper's cuts came against a pitching machine, but of greater import were the swings he got in against a pitcher -- the first he has taken since undergoing surgery on his injured thumb. Harper is scheduled to get in a similar session Wednesday, and barring any setbacks he could be ready for a rehab assignment shortly after. Interim manager Rob Thomson indicated that is unlikely to begin this weekend, but it could at some point next week.
