Harper underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Harper was expected to require a procedure, but it wasn't clear whether he'd require Tommy John surgery. He'll have a shorter recovery timetable than pitchers who undergo the procedure, but he's expected to be sidelined for the start of the 2023 season. The Phillies hope he'll be able to resume hitting competitively by mid-May, and he'll likely be forced to serve exclusively as a designated hitter until 2024.
