Phillies' Cornelius Randolph: Turning things around in May
Randolph is hitting better since the start of May, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
After a very poor April, Randolph is starting to put things together at Double-A Reading in May. In the season's second month, he's 8-for-26 with a .379 OBP and a .764 OPS. His slash line still sits at a miserable .196/.257/.272 through 26 games, but it's certainly not unheard of for a player to struggle in his first taste of Double-A, especially one as young as Randolph, who doesn't turn 21 until June. The young outfielder has a long way to go before he lives up to his pedigree as the 10th overall pick in the 2015 draft, but his chances at least look better now than they did a few weeks ago.
