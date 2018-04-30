Randolph is off to a slow start in his first taste of Double-A ball, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The tenth-overall pick in the 2015 draft, Randolph has steadily moved up the levels despite not excelling at any one stop. In 122 games for High-A Clearwater last season, he posted a .250/.338/.402 line, good for a solid 118 wRC+. In 17 games for Double-A Reading this year, his line sits at just .159/.206/.238, which translates to a measly 29 wRC+. He can partially blame a low .209 BABIP, but he's also striking out 29.4 percent of the time with a walk rate of just 4.4 percent. Despite his draft pedigree, Randolph looks like little more than a bench bat. He'll have to turn things around in Reading or else even that outcome will seem unlikely.