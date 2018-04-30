Phillies' Cornelius Randolph: Poor showing in first month at Double-A
Randolph is off to a slow start in his first taste of Double-A ball, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The tenth-overall pick in the 2015 draft, Randolph has steadily moved up the levels despite not excelling at any one stop. In 122 games for High-A Clearwater last season, he posted a .250/.338/.402 line, good for a solid 118 wRC+. In 17 games for Double-A Reading this year, his line sits at just .159/.206/.238, which translates to a measly 29 wRC+. He can partially blame a low .209 BABIP, but he's also striking out 29.4 percent of the time with a walk rate of just 4.4 percent. Despite his draft pedigree, Randolph looks like little more than a bench bat. He'll have to turn things around in Reading or else even that outcome will seem unlikely.
More News
-
Phillies' Cornelius Randolph: Will play in Arizona Fall League•
-
Phillies' Cornelius Randolph: Adequate season at High-A•
-
Phillies' Cornelius Randolph: Finally showing some power•
-
Phillies' Cornelius Randolph: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Phillies' Cornelius Randolph: Expected see action Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Cornelius Randolph: Expected to come off DL this month•
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....