Randolph was placed on the injured list for Triple-A Lehigh Valley with a sprained elbow Saturday, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.

The 10th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Randolph hadn't shown much of anything over the past several seasons, hitting .249/.332/.368 from 2016 through 2019. He's been much better this season in his first taste of Triple-A, hitting .311/.378/.541 with four homers in 21 games. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but he has a chance to make his big-league debut later this season if he maintains his strong performance once he returns.