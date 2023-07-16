Kimbrel recorded his 15th save of the season in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Padres, walking two and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander made things very interesting and fired only nine of 19 pitches for strikes, but Kimbrel escaped the jam he created when he got Manny Machado to fly out to shallow right field, and Bryson Stott managed to hold onto the ball after a collision with Nick Castellanos. Kimbrel hasn't been scored upon in 14 straight appearances dating back to June 8, posting a 21:3 K:BB through 14 innings over that stretch and converting all six of his save chances, so Saturday's wobble wouldn't seem to be cause for concern.