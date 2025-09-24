Phillies' Donovan Walton: Booted off 40-man roster
The Phillies designated Walton for assignment Wednesday.
He's clearing out to make room on the roster for the return of Edmundo Sosa (groin). Walton played sparingly after being added to the roster earlier this month.
