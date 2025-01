The Dodgers traded Campbell to the Phillies on Friday in exchange for international bonus pool space, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell spent all of last season at High-A Great Lakes, slashing .251/.331/.372 with 10 home runs, 53 RBI and 42 stolen bases over 115 games. It's likely the 22-year-old outfielder remains in High-A upon joining his new organization, though a mid-season promotion to Double-A Reading is possible.