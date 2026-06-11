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White Sox's Dylan Campbell: Shipped to White Sox

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Phillies traded Campbell and Jose Colmenares to the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for Derek Hill and international bonus money, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell has spent the entire season at Double-A Reading, slashing .216/.281/.412 with seven homers, 31 RBI, 27 runs and nine steals through 55 games. He'll presumably remain at Double-A to begin his tenure with the White Sox and would likely need to turn things around at the plate in order to push for a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte.

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