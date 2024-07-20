The Phillies reinstated Realmuto (knee) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto has been on the injured list since June 11 after undergoing right meniscus surgery. Manager Rob Thomson said before the All-Star break that it was unlikely the 33-year-old backstop returns during the weekend series, but he's progressed through his recovery faster than expected and will be active for Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh. Rafael Marchan will head back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move, and Realmuto will reclaim his spot as Philadelphia's everyday catcher after slashing .261/.309/.411 during the first half.