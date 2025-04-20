Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
The absence breaks a run of eight straight starts for Realmuto, who went 6-for-30 with a double, a homer, three RBI and 12 strikeouts during that span. Rafael Marchan will step in behind the plate as Realmuto gets a breather.
