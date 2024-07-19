Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Realmuto (knee) is "very close" and could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as this weekend, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Thomson had said just before the All-Star break that it was unlikely Realmuto would return this weekend for the series against the Pirates, but evidently the catcher is progressing more quickly than expected. Realmuto had right meniscus surgery in mid-June and he's been upping his workouts lately without issue. It would appear he will not need a rehab assignment before being activated.