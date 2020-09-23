Realmuto will start at first base and will bat cleanup Wednesday against the Nationals.

Realmuto has previously made four appearances at first base this season, but he'll be picking up his first start at the position Wednesday. Since Realmuto still not 100 percent healthy after recently missing a week and a half with a hip injury, the Phillies are reluctant to expose him to catching duties. Rhys Hoskins (elbow) is unlikely to return before Sunday's regular-season finale, so Realmuto could have the opportunity to make up to three more starts at the position after Wednesday. That may be enough to allow Realmuto to head into 2021 with eligibility at both catcher and first base in certain fantasy leagues.