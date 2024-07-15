Manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Realmuto (knee) likely won't be activated the 10-day injured list when the Phillies open their second-half schedule Friday in Pittsburgh, MLB.com reports.

Realmuto is reportedly progressing well in his recovery from the meniscectomy he underwent June 12, but his return date looks to have been pushed back a few days after poor weather in Philadelphia this past weekend prevented him from getting in his scheduled on-field work. The veteran backstop should continue to take part in baseball activities on his own during the All-Star break this coming week, but the Phillies will likely want to monitor him in a few more workouts before reinstating him from the IL. A return to action in the week of July 22 still looks to be in the cards for Realmuto.