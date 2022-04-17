Camargo will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Heading into the season, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm were expected to vie for most of the starts at third base, but Camargo might have leapfrogged both players on the depth chart at this stage. Camargo will stick in the lineup for the sixth game in a row, with five of his starts coming at third base. Stott, meanwhile, had started in each of the previous five games, with his last three assignments coming at the keystone while Jean Segura (hand) was sidelined. With Segura back in action Sunday, however, Stott will head to the bench while Camargo sticks at the hot corner after producing a .724 OPS through his first 24 plate appearances of the season.