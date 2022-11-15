Rojas' contract was selected by the Phillies on Tuesday.
The move means Rojas can't be selected in the Rule 5 draft. The speedy outfielder may have a big-league future, and his wheels will give him added fantasy value if and when he eventually arrives, but his bat doesn't yet appear ready to push for a big-league spot. He struggled to a 68 wRC+ in 70 games for High-A Jersey Shore, though he at least improved to a respectable 100 wRC+ (the result of a .260/.333/.387 slash line) in 60 games for Double-A Reading. A strong start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year could earn him a big-league look, at which point the speed which helped him steal 62 bases last year could send fantasy players scrambling to pick him up.