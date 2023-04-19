Alvarado struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, recording his first save of the season in a 7-4 win.

The Phillies' bullpen was outstanding in the matinee, as in turn Gregory Soto, Craig Kimbrel, Seranthony Dominguez and Alvarado each fanned two in a perfect inning of relief. Alvarado has been the best of the high-leverage quartet in the early going though, striking out multiple batters in seven straight appearances and posting a stunning 18:0 K:BB through 7.1 innings to go along with his 1.23 ERA and three holds. No Philadelphia hurler has more than one save yet, but the southpaw appears to be staking a claim to being the team's relief ace, if not its full-time closer.