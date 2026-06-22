Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts 29th homer

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

After swatting three homers in Saturday's blowout win, Schwarber went deep again with a towering three-run homer in the second inning. The slugger has historically done some of his best work in June, and 2026 has been no exception, as he's slashing .324/.439/.632 with seven homers, 13 RBI and 15 runs scored across 18 games this month. Overall, the 33-year-old is hitting .255/.369/.603 with 52 RBI, 51 runs scored and a league-leading 29 homers in 74 contests.