Schwarber was ejected from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Schwarber took a called third strike off the outside corner in the bottom of the ninth and was immediately thrown out of the game after throwing his bat and helmet. He went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts prior to his ejection with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline from the league, Schwarber should be available for Monday's series opener against the Rockies.