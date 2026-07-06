Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Ejected in three-strikeout game

Schwarber walked and struck out three times in four plate appearances before being ejected in the sixth inning of Monday's game against the Royals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After going down swinging for his third strikeout of the afternoon, Schwarber exchanged words with home-plate umpire Alan Porter and was tossed from the contest. The Phillies were down nine runs following the top of the sixth inning, so interim manager Don Mattingly may have looked to pull the slugger from the contest even if he hadn't been ejected. Schwarber still leads the majors with 30 home runs but has been in a bit of a power drought of late, leaving the yard just once in his last 14 games while striking out in 38.2 percent of his plate appearances.