Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep in win

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Mets.

Schwarber opened the scoring with a two-run blast off Sean Manaea in the first inning. The 33-year-old has hit safely in seven of his past eight games, going deep three times while tallying six RBI and four runs scored during that stretch. On the season, he leads the majors with 33 homers to go along with a .935 OPS, 61 RBI, 59 runs scored and two steals across 423 plate appearances.