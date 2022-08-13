Schwarber (calf) isn't starting Saturday against the Mets.
Schwarber sustained a mild right calf strain Thursday against the Marlins, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Matt Vierling is starting in left field and batting ninth once again.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Unavailable Friday•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Dealing with mild calf strain•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Piling up extra bases•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Steals fifth base•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Pads NL home run lead•