Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Out for third straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwarber (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Unless the Phillies turn to him off the bench for a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday, Schwarber will wind up missing the entire three-game series against Cincinnati after coming down with a stomach ailment Monday. With a team off day on tap Thursday, Schwarber should have a good chance at returning to the lineup in the Phillies' series opener versus the Guardians on Friday. Before falling ill, Schwarber had been in the midst of an impressive power binge, slugging nine home runs over his last 10 starts.
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