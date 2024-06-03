Ortiz (ankle/shoulder) restarted his throwing program May 11 after being pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater, MLB.com reports.

Ortiz earned a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen but made just one relief appearance before being placed on the 15-day injured list with a left ankle sprain. He started up a rehab assignment April 23, but he made just two appearances after he experienced inflammation in his right shoulder. The shoulder is likely the greater concern than his ankle at this point, but the fact that he was able to resume throwing just over two weeks after being shut down is an encouraging sign. Ortiz had been gradually increasing his distance while playing catch as of mid-May, but it's unclear if he's since advanced to throwing bullpen sessions or if he's still limited to throwing off flat ground.