Ortiz (shoulder/ankle) was removed from his rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley due to forearm soreness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Ortiz was placed on the 15-day injured list March 31 with a sprained left ankle, but he's now picked up new injuries on both of his rehab assignments. He began his initial assignment in late April, only to get shut down after two appearances with Single-A Clearwater due to right shoulder inflammation. He restarted the assignment June 11 and made three appearances before the forearm issue flared up. The severity of the forearm issue isn't yet fully known, but expect Ortiz to get shut down again for some time before he's cleared to start pitching in rehab games.