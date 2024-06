Ortiz (ankle/shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Reading, the Phillies announced Tuesday.

Ortiz was removed from his minor-league rehab assignment in late April after experiencing inflammation in his right shoulder. He was initially placed on the IL with a sprained left ankle, which is what he was rehabbing before the setback. It's unclear how long of an assignment he'll require, but it's an encouraging sign for the 28-year-old, who's been sidelined since March 30.