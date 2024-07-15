Ortiz underwent Tommy John surgery Thursday to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow, MLB.com reports.

After spraining his left ankle in his 2024 debut March 30, Ortiz was placed on the injured list a day later. He began a rehab assignment at Single-A Clearwater in late April, only to be shut down again after experiencing right shoulder inflammation following his second rehab outing. Ortiz shook off the shoulder injury and resumed his rehab assignment June 11 before being shut down just over a week later with forearm discomfort. The reliever was recommended for surgery after undergoing further testing and will now miss the rest of the season and the majority of the 2025 campaign.