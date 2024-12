The Mets signed Ortiz (elbow) to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz will miss most, if not all, of the 2025 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so this is likely a two-year minor-league deal. He holds a career 4.76 ERA and 25:16 K:BB across 34 innings covering parts of five seasons at the big-league level.