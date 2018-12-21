McBride reached a minor-league agreement with Philadelphia on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training.

McBride was in the same exact position a year ago and wound up spending the entire season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He slashed .242/.333/.479 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI; solid numbers but nothing worthy of a promotion to the big-league level. Expect to see him back with the IronPigs in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories