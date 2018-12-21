Phillies' Matt McBride: Remains with Phillies
McBride reached a minor-league agreement with Philadelphia on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training.
McBride was in the same exact position a year ago and wound up spending the entire season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He slashed .242/.333/.479 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI; solid numbers but nothing worthy of a promotion to the big-league level. Expect to see him back with the IronPigs in 2019.
More News
-
Phillies' Matt McBride: Signs with Philadelphia•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: Launches first homer of spring•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: Close to catching in game•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: To play in minor league exhibition•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: Mild lat strain•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: Re-signs with A's on minor league contract•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...