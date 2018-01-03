McBride agreed to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the Phillies on Wednesday.

McBride didn't see any time in the majors during this past year, instead playing in 79 games with Triple-A Nashville within the A's system. The 32-year-old slashed an unimpressive .231/.299/.434 with 10 home runs and 49 RBI during his time with the Sounds. McBride will serve as organizational depth for the Phillies, and likely won't provide much help in terms of fantasy purposes moving forward.