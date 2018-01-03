Phillies' Matt McBride: Signs with Philadelphia
McBride agreed to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the Phillies on Wednesday.
McBride didn't see any time in the majors during this past year, instead playing in 79 games with Triple-A Nashville within the A's system. The 32-year-old slashed an unimpressive .231/.299/.434 with 10 home runs and 49 RBI during his time with the Sounds. McBride will serve as organizational depth for the Phillies, and likely won't provide much help in terms of fantasy purposes moving forward.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: Launches first homer of spring•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: Close to catching in game•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: To play in minor league exhibition•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: Mild lat strain•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: Re-signs with A's on minor league contract•
-
Athletics' Matt McBride: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...