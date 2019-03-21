Phillies' Matt McBride: Sent to minors
McBride will head to minor-league camp Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
McBride doesn't appear to be particularly close to returning to the big leagues, as the 33-year-old has a 28 wRC+ in 92 career games. He'll likely spend the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, his hometown team.
