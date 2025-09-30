Strahm's $7.5 million option for 2026 has vested after he passed a physical, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The option increased from $4.5 million to $7.5 million after Strahn reached an innings pitched threshold in 2025, and it became guaranteed after the reliever passed a physical. Strahm held a 2.74 ERA and 70:20 K:BB over 62.1 innings this season and will fill a high-leverage role in the Phillies' bullpen again in 2026.