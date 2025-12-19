The Royals acquired Strahm from the Phillies on Friday in exchange for Jonathan Bowlan, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's a homecoming for Strahm, who was drafted by and first reached the majors with the Royals. The left-hander has been one of the best relievers in baseball in recent years, posting a 2.71 ERA, 30.5 percent strikeout rate and 6.2 percent walk rate over the last three regular seasons for the Phillies. Strahm will help set up ahead of closer Carlos Estevez.