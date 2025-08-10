Strahm picked up a hold in Saturday's 3-2 win over Texas, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in the eighth inning. He struck out one.

After spending a brief time in a committee at closer with Orion Kerkering amid Jordan Romano's struggles, Strahm has fallen back down the pecking order in Philadelphia's bullpen since Jhoan Duran was added to the mix. With Jose Alvarado also set to be reinstated from his 80-game suspension later this month, Strahm will likely soon have even more competition for high-leverage work. Strahm hasn't seen a save opportunity since July 13 in San Diego, though he does sport a 2.13 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over his last 13 outings (12.2 innings).